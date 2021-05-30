3 Ways to Get More Out of Your 401(k)

1. Contribute enough money to snag your full employer match

Many employers that offer 401(k)s also offer some type of matching program. Your company might, for example, match 100% of your contributions up to a certain dollar amount or percentage of your salary. It pays to put enough money into your 401(k) to claim that match in full, since it's effectively free money.

In fact, say you end up staying at your company for 30 years, and each year, you snag your full 401(k) match, which happens to be $3,000. If your 401(k) investments deliver an 8% average annual return, which is more than possible with the right strategy, then after three decades, you'll end up with about $340,000 just from those matching dollars alone.

2. Research your investment choices rather than stick with your plan's default fund

When you save in a 401(k), you get the option to invest your money in different funds. It pays to explore the fund choices your plan comes with rather than stick to its default investment option, as doing so could score you higher returns and also save you money on fees.