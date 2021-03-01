3 Ways to Get Socially Distanced Tax Prep This Year

Before COVID-19, doing your taxes often meant carrying a box of paperwork to someone’s office for a long, in-person visit. For many people, that’s no longer a viable option in this era of social distancing. But there are still ways to get your taxes done safely — if you know what to look for.

1. Ask if the preparer has a secure portal

A secure portal is a dedicated channel through which you and your tax preparer can upload PDFs or pictures of receipts, W-2s and other tax documents, or even review and sign your completed tax return. “People can review the work that we've done and then sign their tax return … they never have to step foot into the office,” says Stephanie Gandsey, marketing director at DHJJ Financial Advisors in Naperville, Illinois. TurboTax and H&R Block offer similar options.

Ask about the type of portal your tax preparer is using. Google Drive and Dropbox are not secure options for sending documents that contain your Social Security number and other personal information, Gandsey says.