3 Ways to Get Through Retirement on Social Security Alone

Housing costs, including property taxes

Transportation networks (moving someplace with public transportation could be a big money saver)

Food costs

Availability of Medicare Advantage plans, which you may want as an alternative to original Medicare

Another factor to consider with regard to relocating is proximity to family, as that itself could be a money saver. If you have a grown child nearby whose vehicle you can use as needed, you won't have to pay for your own car. Similarly, an adult child may be able to assist you with household maintenance once you're no longer capable of doing it yourself, thereby helping you spend less.

Retiring on Social Security alone is something you shouldn't strive to do -- so it's important to save money during your working years. But if it's too late for that, don't give up hope. You can still stretch your Social Security income pretty far and make the best of an otherwise challenging situation.

