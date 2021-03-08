3 Ways to Get Your Retirement Savings Back on Track Before It's Too Late

If you're investing in a 401(k), you may be able to transfer a portion of each paycheck directly to your retirement account. This can make it even easier to save, because when the money doesn't reach your bank account in the first place, you can't spend it before you save it. If you're saving in an IRA, you can set up automatic contributions from your bank account to your retirement fund on the schedule you choose.

3. Make sure you're investing aggressively enough

Finding money to save for retirement is only half the battle. It's equally important to make sure your investments are working hard enough for you.

If you're investing too conservatively, your money won't grow as much. Bonds and other conservative investments do carry less risk than stocks, but it will be significantly harder to reach your savings goals.

For example, say you have a goal of saving $500,000 by retirement age, and you have 30 years left to save. If you were to invest more aggressively earning a 10% annual return on your investments, you'd need to save just over $250 per month. But if you were to invest conservatively only earning a 5% annual return, you'd need to save around $650 per month to reach your goal.