3 Ways to Get Your Retirement Savings Back on Track Before It's Too Late

Traditional IRA and Roth IRA accounts have a similar provision that raises the limit from $6,000 to $7,000 annually. However, IRA contributions are subject to income limitations. Roth eligibility is phased out for individual filers exceeding $124,000 of adjusted gross income and $198,000 for married households filing jointly. Technically, there are no income limits for traditional IRA contributions, but high income can eliminate the tax deduction, which is the primary benefit delivered by those accounts.

Investing for responsible growth

If you're able to save the right amount, it's also crucial that you invest those accumulated assets to balance growth and risk. Capital sitting in the bank or misallocated to securities isn't doing enough work for you.

Younger people with time to ride out temporary market downturns should focus on growth. This doesn't mean taking on reckless amounts of risk and making huge bets on individual companies, but you may want to consider building a portfolio of stocks and ETFs that are relatively volatile but likely to outpace the market over the long term. Stocks capitalizing on disruptive tech and global megatrends, such as the expansion of the middle class in emerging markets, are good places to find this upside. If you aren't intending to sell out of your retirement investments any time soon, then volatility can actually work in your favor. You can avoid selling in bear markets and strategically identify times to move into lower volatility stocks in the future.