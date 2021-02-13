3 Ways to Go Broke in the Stock Market -- and How to Invest Successfully Instead

It's possible to make a fortune investing in the stock market, even if you don't have much money to invest. Without a strategy, however, it's just as easy to lose everything.

You don't need to know all the ins and outs of the stock market to start investing, but it is wise to understand the basics. If you want to earn as much as possible from stocks, start by avoiding these common mistakes.

Mistake No. 1: Investing all your money in a single stock

It's easy to get caught up thinking about what could happen if you were to invest all your money into a single stock that skyrockets in value. What if you had put your life savings in Amazon back in 1997? What if you had invested in Tesla five years ago?

However, hindsight is 20/20, and it can be difficult to predict which companies will succeed and which will fail. Take Theranos, for example. The health technology start-up was considered a breakthrough company that would revolutionize the blood-testing industry, resulting in a $10 billion valuation. However, its executives were later charged with fraud after it was revealed that the company's blood-testing claims were false. Shortly after, the company was shut down.