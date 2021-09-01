3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

The stock market may experience downturns between now and when you retire, but as long as you're investing in strong stocks, it's very likely they'll recover and continue growing.

2. Give your money time to grow

The more time you have to invest, the easier it will be to accumulate a significant amount in savings. Even if you can't afford to save much each month, you're better off investing whatever you can afford rather than waiting.

Say, for example, you're currently 40 years old with $100,000 in retirement savings. If you wanted to reach $1 million by, say, age 65, you'd need to invest just over $350 per month, assuming you're earning a modest 8% average annual rate of return on your investments.

On the other hand, say you decided to temporarily put off saving until you were 45 years old. Assuming you were still earning an 8% average annual return, you'd need to invest around $1,000 per month to become a millionaire by age 65.

3. Invest aggressively enough