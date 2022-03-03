3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

$100,000 is a major milestone on the path toward a fully funded retirement. Getting from $0 to $100,000 might be more difficult than getting from $100,000 to $1 million. Once you have $100,000, you can let your investments do most of the work to compound your savings and grow your portfolio.

Whether $1 million is the final goal or just the next milestone before retirement, there are several ways to make it there. Here are three ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for retirement savings.

1. Invest in financial markets

Investing your money doesn't have to be difficult. You can keep it simple by investing in a broad-based index fund. Doing so will cost very little in fees or time spent researching. You just pick a good index fund and put your money to work.

Investing in an index fund means your money will grow in line with the overall stock market. The last decade was extremely kind for investors, but the future may present substantially lower returns. Analysts expect long-term nominal returns close to 7.5% compared to the double-digit average returns we've seen recently. Still, $100,000 will grow to $1 million in about 32 years compounded at 7.5% per year.

You may get better returns by doing your research and selecting individual stocks. If you can outpace the market by even one percentage point on average, you'd speed up your timeline by nearly four years. That's easier said than done, though, and it requires significantly more work than parking your money in an index fund.

2. Invest in rental real estate

If you're willing to put in more work and take on a bit more risk, real estate investing may be a good path for you to reach $1 million. One of the big advantages of investing in rental real estate is the ability to leverage your funds. When you buy a rental property, you can usually get a loan for at least 75% of the property value. So, your $100,000 should be able to buy you a $400,000 property.

If you find a good property that generates cash flow every month, you can pay down the mortgage loan with the cash generated from rent. If you take out a standard 30-year mortgage, you'll hopefully have at least $400,000 in equity in the property after 30 years. More likely, the property value will have increased considerably in those 30 years. Home prices increased nearly 3.7 times over the past 30 years. So, your equity may be greater than $1 million by the time the mortgage is paid off.

Moreover, you should be able to generate excess cash flow from the rental property. You could stockpile that as cash savings or use it for additional investment opportunities (real estate or elsewhere).

Investing in rental real estate is much more work than investing in the financial markets. It requires managing a property or portfolio of properties, maintaining them, and keeping them rented to good tenants. It's kind of equal parts business and investment.

3. Keep saving

You had to save some of your paychecks to make it to $100,000 in savings. If you want to fast-track your path to $1 million, you should keep saving.

If you saved an extra $1,000 per month and put it into an index fund in addition to your initial $100,000 in savings, you'd end up with an additional $520,000 or so after 20 years. Meanwhile, your initial $100,000 would have grown to about $425,000 based on a compound average growth rate of 7.5% per year. Saving more every month will get you to $1 million more than a decade earlier than if you didn't add anything.

Even if you can't afford to save an extra $1,000 per month, adding a little bit to your savings every year will help. The government incentivizes savings with specialized retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s. Those accounts have extra tax benefits that could allow you to save more for retirement.

You have lots of choices for how to invest your money to help it grow, but the best way to ensure you reach $1 million by retirement is to consistently save and invest every year.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

