3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

By investing in these funds, you gain exposure to the broad market and can benefit when it does well. Keep in mind, too, that if you're saving for retirement in a 401(k), you generally can't hand-pick individual stocks. Rather, you'll be limited to a selection of funds, and index funds will almost always charge lower fees than mutual funds that are actively managed.

3. Delay your retirement if you have to

If you're sitting on $100,000 in your 30s, you might not need to pump another dime into your retirement plan to reach a $1 million savings balance. In fact, if you leave that sum alone for 30 years and your investments generate an average annual 8% return, which is a few percentage points below the stock market's average, you'll have just over $1 million to enjoy.

If you're a bit older, however, then you may need to think about postponing retirement to give your money more time to grow. The good news? Delaying that milestone will afford you the option to pad your nest egg even more if you need help getting toward that $1 million goal.

A $100,000 savings balance might seem far off from $1 million, but with the right strategy, you really can grow it that much. And that could, in turn, set the stage for the retirement you've always wanted.