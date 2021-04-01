3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Most people who become millionaires in retirement do so slowly over time. Saving $100,000 is a great first step. But the big question is, how you can go from $100,000 to $1 million by the time you hit retirement?

The approach that you'll want to take is going to depend on your risk tolerance, your knowledge of -- and interest in -- different types of investments, and your timeline for retiring.

Here are three different approaches to consider.

1. Invest in an S&P ETF

The most reliable path to becoming a retirement millionaire is to put your money into an S&P 500 fund.

The S&P 500 is made up of 500 of the largest U.S. stocks. When people talk about "the market," they're often referring to the S&P 500. It has an average annual return of 10.9% and it's a very reliable investment. In fact, if you invest in it for long enough, you're all but certain to turn a profit.