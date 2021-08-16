3 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

By adding $12,000 per year starting with a shorter time horizon (say, 20 years from retirement), let's look at how your investments may perform:

Current Portfolio Rate of Return Annual Additions Years to Retirement Estimated Future Value $100,000 12% $12,000 20 $1,829,000 $100,000 10% $12,000 20 $1,360,000 $100,000 8% $12,000 20 $1,015,000

Besides starting as early as you can, periodically adding money to your portfolio is a tried-and-true way of growing your investments over time. While the return assumptions here are on the aggressive end, it's entirely possible that your portfolio could look like this assuming you follow a disciplined saving strategy.

3. Mind your fees

One of the most useful ways to view investment fees, especially those expressed as a percentage, is as negative return. Very few investment advisors charging asset-based fees are able to beat the market over substantial periods of time; Therefore, it's in your best interest to learn how to self-manage your investments to keep costs low.