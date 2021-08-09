3 Ways to Invest in Meme Stocks Safely

Owning enough stocks is only half of the equation, though; it's equally important to make sure those stocks are strong. Healthy companies have solid financials, a capable leadership team, and a strong competitive advantage in their field. These stocks are more likely to grow over time and survive market volatility, and the more of these companies you have in your portfolio, the better you'll be able to offset any potential losses involved with meme stocks.

3. Don't expect to get rich overnight

The most significant appeal of meme stocks is that they have the potential to earn explosive returns overnight. While it's true that you can make a lot of money in a relatively short period of time, it's harder than it looks to get rich with meme stocks.

To make money with meme stocks, you'll need to invest early when the price is still low. But because these investments tend to experience significant growth in a matter of days, you can't afford to wait too long. Not all stocks will earn returns as meteoric as GameStop, though, so if you invest too early, you might end up buying a stock that goes nowhere.