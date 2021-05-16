3 Ways to Limit Capital Gains Taxes

One important exception to this is if you're earning over $1 million annually. One of President Biden's tax proposals is to eliminate the preferential long-term capital gains tax for these taxpayers. While this is a small fraction of taxpayers, and there is no telling exactly how this will play out, holding investments longer than a year wouldn't offer the same advantage in this specific case.

2. Own real estate

If you own real estate, you're eligible to exclude $250,000 worth of gains on your property at the time you sell (if you're a single filer). The number rises to $500,000 if you're married and file a joint return. Any gains above these exclusions would be taxed at capital gains rates, assuming the property is your primary residence and you've lived in it for two of the last five years.

This means that if you're a married taxpayer and you were to buy a home for $500,000 and sell it in the future for $1,000,000, your entire gain would be excluded from tax. This is a huge opportunity -- as well as a low-hanging fruit -- for people with sizable assets or those simply wanting to avoid capital gains tax.