3 Ways to Make the Most of Working in Retirement

Another option is to start a business of your own. This gives you complete control over when and how you work. It can also bring in quite a bit of money, but it may take a while to establish yourself. You might want to begin this process before you quit your regular job to ensure your business is strong by the time you retire.

2. Choose something that's in line with your interests

A high salary is especially important when you're younger because it makes saving for your long-term goals much easier. But this might not be as important for those working in retirement. You may only need a small income to help supplement your personal savings.

This gives you more freedom to choose a job that's in line with your interests. That can help make the job feel less tedious than the one you worked at for years just to earn an income.

Think about the activities you enjoy and whether any of those could translate into a career. You may have to think more broadly about what the hobbies you enjoy have in common. If you like working with others, you may want to choose a position that involves a lot of face-to-face contact with customers. Or if you enjoy working with children, you might consider tutoring, babysitting, or substitute teaching.

3. Be strategic about Social Security