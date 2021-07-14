3 Ways to Make the Most of Your IRA

Right now, you're allowed to contribute up to $6,000 a year to an IRA if you're under 50. Once you turn 50, that limit increases to $7,000. The annual contribution limit could change next year, though, so stay tuned for that update.

Many people fund their IRAs on a monthly basis rather than write a check for a lump sum at the end of the year. And that's a smart approach to making contributions. If you put money in steadily, you'll be more likely to stay on track and hit those annual contribution limits, or whatever threshold you're aiming for.

That said, an even better way to meet your savings goal is to automate the process of funding your account. The good thing about having a 401(k) plan through work is that contributions happen automatically through companies' payroll departments. But if you find an IRA that offers an automatic savings feature, you can set up a similar arrangement where a portion of each paycheck of yours gets filtered into your retirement plan so you don't even have to think about moving that money around.

2. Go heavy on stocks