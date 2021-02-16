3 Ways to Retire Without Any Savings

2. Get a part-time job

Working in some capacity during retirement is a great way to make up for absent savings. That paycheck could cover a number of bills, but just as important, working will give you something to do with your time, thereby preventing you from spending money to stay busy that you can't afford to shell out. Best of all, in today's gig economy, working part-time doesn't have to mean standing on your feet operating a cash register, nor does it have to mean going into an office. You can sign up for a remote job or turn a hobby like knitting or crafting into an income stream.

3. Rent out part of your home

Seniors are often advised to downsize during retirement, but if you have a larger home that's all paid off and is relatively affordable to maintain (say, your property taxes are pretty low), then hanging on to that home and renting part of it out could be a better bet. That way, you'll generate regular income to supplement your Social Security benefits.