3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Working longer is also a great move because it means you'll have more years in which to save and invest for retirement -- and your ultimate retirement nest egg will have to support you for fewer years. It can also mean that you get to stay on your employer's health insurance plan longer, before switching to Medicare.

2. Earn more

If you can manage to earn more this year and in years to come, you can end up boosting your future Social Security benefit checks. There are several ways you might accomplish this:

Take on a side job for a few years or many years.

You might work at a local retailer or restaurant for perhaps eight to 12 hours per week, or you might come up with a more enjoyable way to boost your income. For example, you might sell items you make online (think jewelry, soaps, sweaters, cutting boards, etc.) or you might do some freelance writing, editing, or design.

Be more aggressive about climbing your career ladder.