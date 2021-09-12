3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

2. Boost your income with a side job

It's not just the earnings from your main job that count toward calculating your Social Security benefits. If you work a side job and pay taxes on those earnings (which you should be doing), those wages will also factor into your future monthly benefit.

So say you earn a salary of $60,000 but also take in $5,000 a year doing gig work. As long as you report that $5,000 accordingly, you'll effectively give yourself a $65,000 wage for Social Security purposes.

3. Delay your filing until the age of 70

You're entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your income history once you reach what's known as full retirement age, or FRA. If you were born in 1960 or later, FRA kicks in at age 67. Otherwise it's 66, or 66 and a certain number of months.