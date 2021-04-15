3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

However, your monthly benefit check will vary based on your average earnings, using your 35 highest-earning years' data. Any years you did not work will cause a "0" to count toward your average.

The difference between the average benefit and the maximum benefit at Full Retirement Age is significant -- if you earn the maximum amount on which Social Security collects payroll taxes for 35 years, you could potentially get more than double the average benefit at full retirement age.

If you have years left before you plan to file, it pays to earn as much as you can -- not only to boost your net worth now, but to ensure a comfortable annuity down the line.

Your whole picture matters

The decision to take Social Security payments is a complex one. Many factors go into this decision, both financial and non-financial. Take care to have important discussions with your loved ones regarding your hopes and reams for retirement, and at the same time try to maximize the amount you'll receive in the long run.

