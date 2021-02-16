3 Ways to Score a Higher Tax Refund This Year

2. Take the right deductions

Deductions exempt a portion of your income from taxes, and they can really add up to a nice amount of savings. You'll need to itemize on your return to claim a number of popular deductions, like mortgage interest, the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, or medical expenses. But there are some deductions you can claim this year even if you don't itemize on your return.

For example, depending on your income, you may be eligible to deduct the interest you paid on student loans last year. If you're a teacher, you can deduct up to $250 in educator expenses. And for the 2020 tax year, you can actually claim a deduction of up to $300 for charitable contributions. Normally, a deduction for charitable donations is limited to filers who itemize, but an exception has been made for 2020 as well as 2021.

3. Put more money into your 2020 IRA