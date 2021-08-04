3 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

For each month you hold off on claiming benefits, they'll increase by 2/3 of 1%, or by 8% a year. Now once you turn 70, you can't grow your benefits any more. But if your FRA is 67 and you wait until 70 to file, you'll get a 24% boost to your benefits that will remain in effect for the rest of your life.

2. Extend your career if you're earning a lot later in life

A lot of people see their wages increase as they gain experience and climb the ranks within their fields. It may be the case that by the time your mid- or late 60s arrive, you're earning a lot more than you did earlier on in your career. And if so, working a few extra years could give your Social Security benefits a nice boost.

Your benefits are based on your earnings during your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce. If you can replace some lower-earning years with higher earnings, your benefits will go up.

3. Don't earn too much if you're working and collecting benefits simultaneously

The Social Security Administration will allow you to work and receive benefits at the same time. But if you do so before reaching FRA, you may be disappointed in the amount it pays you.