3 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

If you become disabled and need to stop working early, you may be tempted to claim Social Security as soon as you can at 62. But if you're eligible, consider claiming Social Security disability benefits instead to avoid filing early and taking a hit to your retirement benefits.

Likewise, Social Security survivor or spousal benefits are available to current and former spouses after a marriage of at least 10 years. These could be higher than your own benefits, if your spouse was the higher earner

It can be a challenge to ensure you have enough income to see you through an entire retirement. Since Social Security provides a consistent source of funds for life, it pays to do everything possible to maximize it. By working longer, delaying benefits, and understanding all the benefits you're due, you can make certain you're getting the most from Social Security.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook