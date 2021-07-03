3 Ways to Squeeze an Extra $100 a Month From Social Security

In this case, by waiting until you're 62 and 11 months old, you can receive roughly $100 more. That means finding a way to do without Social Security for nearly a year, but your payments will be permanently higher for the rest of your life.

Get what you can

In practice, many people trying to plan for Social Security use a combination of these strategies to make their checks a little bigger. You might not be able to do all three, but knowing that earning more, working longer, and waiting before claiming benefits can all help boost the size of your Social Security payment is useful and can help you make the best choices possible with your benefits.

