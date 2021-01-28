3 Ways to Start Investing in the Stock Market With $100 or Less

Investing in the stock market is often an expensive endeavor. Individual stocks can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars each, and you can easily spend tens of thousands of dollars building a portfolio.

Unfortunately, many people simply don't have that kind of cash to invest. The stock market is still a fantastic tool for building wealth, however, so it's wise to consider investing even if you don't have much money to spare. And with these three strategies, you can get started in the stock market with just $100 or less.

1. Contribute to a 401(k) or IRA

Saving in your 401(k) or IRA is perhaps the easiest and most affordable way to invest. No matter how much (or how little) money you have, it can make a difference in your retirement account.