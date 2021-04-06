3 Ways to Start Investing With $100 or Less

Should you invest your $100?

Investing is a great way to make your money grow, even if you can only afford to start with $100 or less. But if you don't have at least a three- to six-month emergency fund, putting your $100 in savings is your best bet for now. Having a cushion to survive an unexpected expense or loss of income is one of the best investments you can make in your future.

Also aim to pay off credit cards and other high-interest debt (anything above 8%) before you start investing. Stock market returns are never guaranteed, and you could lose money in the short term. But the money you'll save when you pay off high-interest debt is like guaranteed returns.

