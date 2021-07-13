3 Ways to Start Investing With $100 or Less

Investing in the stock market may seem daunting to some people, but it is really quite simple to get started -- even if you don't have thousands of dollars and your own broker to build a portfolio. You can get started for just $100 or less and watch your portfolio grow from there. Here are three good ways to get started.

1. Open an online brokerage account

There is currently a huge influx of new investors into the markets, as brokerage firm Charles Schwab detailed in a recent survey. The survey, released in April, said that 15% of all current investors just started investing in 2020 during the pandemic.

There are likely multiple reasons for that, but one of them is the ease of investing brought on by online platforms, like Schwab and Robinhood, to name a few, that have no fees and no minimums to get started. So, you can open an account in a few minutes and get started by investing as little as you like -- $20, $50, $100, or whatever. You can invest in a few stocks, add more positions and funds, make trades, and hopefully watch your portfolio grow, all from an app.

2. Invest in big companies for small money