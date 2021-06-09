3 Ways to Start Investing With $100 or Less

The 401(k) and IRA are some of the most hands-off ways to invest, because you don't need to worry about picking stocks or deciding when to buy or sell. You could also choose to contribute to a target-date fund through your 401(k) or IRA for an even more hands-off experience. With a target-date fund, you simply choose the year you plan to retire, and the fund will adjust your investment allocation accordingly.

Also, when you invest in a 401(k) or IRA, you can contribute as much or as little as you want. If you only have a few dollars to spare each week, that's OK -- you can invest whatever you can afford. You can also set up your account so that you're contributing a specific amount every week or month, or with each paycheck. That way, it's easier to invest consistently without even having to think about it.

2. Invest in index ETFs