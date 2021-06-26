3 Ways to Stretch Your Retirement Income

Although healthcare can be costly for all retirees, those in poorer health tend to pay more. Among Medicare beneficiaries, those who consider themselves to be in poorer health pay an average of $1,700 more per year in healthcare expenses than those who are in very good or excellent health, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

While $1,700 per year may not sound like it would make much of a difference, it adds up over time. If you spend, say, 25 years in retirement and you're spending an additional $1,700 per year on healthcare, that amounts to around $42,500 over the course of retirement. Regardless of how much you have saved in your retirement fund, there are probably plenty of other things you'd rather spend that money on.

Of course, there are some aspects of your health that you can't control. However, you can do your best to maintain an active lifestyle, eat nutritious foods, and get regular checkups and health screenings. By avoiding as many health problems as possible and catching potential issues before they become serious, you can reduce your healthcare costs and put that money toward more enjoyable activities.

2. Downsize your home