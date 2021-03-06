3 Ways to Succeed as a Lazy Investor

The stock market can be extremely volatile, which means your portfolio value can fluctuate a lot from week to week or month to month. But that's not something you'll have to worry about if your goal is to load up on quality investments and leave them alone for years. Not only is a "buy-and-hold" strategy effective for growing wealth, but it's also ideal for investors who don't want to spend the time to constantly reassess their strategy.

You don't need to be a hands-on investor to do well in the stock market. If you're not up to the task of tracking the market's performance and assembling a collection of individual stocks, take the easy way out. If you stick to these rules, there's a good chance you'll end up doing quite well for yourself in the long run.

