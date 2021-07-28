3 Ways to Supplement Social Security in Retirement

But that may seem easier said than done if you're having trouble finding spare cash. The first thing you can do that could help is create a budget. By making a list of your monthly spending and differentiating between your wants and needs and your variable and fixed spending, you can truly find out if saving and investing more is possible.

You probably can't eliminate essential needs but if you find that a good portion of your income goes toward discretionary spending, some of it could be redirected toward saving. Your variable expenses could be both wants and needs, and reducing usage could lower these bills so that you can save more.