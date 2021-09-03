3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

2. Step into an entire position on a dip

As a small retail investor, you enjoy one advantage that giant players like Berkshire Hathaway don't have: When you put a few thousand bucks into a trade, the market doesn't even notice. Relative to your needs, there will almost always be plenty of any particular stock available to buy or sell at the current market price at any given time.

When you're trying to put a few hundred million or even a couple billion dollars into a particular equity though -- as Buffett typically is -- it catches people's attention. In some cases, it can even meaningfully move a stock's price, perhaps unwinding the pullback that made the stock so attractive in the first place.

Don't misunderstand. The prospect of moving the market doesn't prevent the Oracle of Omaha from steering Berkshire into or out of trades. But the conglomerate has to be smart and patient in how it moves. You don't, so you can buy all the shares you want to (finances permitting), whenever you want to, on most pullbacks.