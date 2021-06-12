3 Ways You Can Boost Your Social Security Check

For the average person it will make up about 40% of their working income, but the more you make the lower this percentage could be. Here are three strategies that will help boost this payment and help you make the most of this benefit.

Work at least 35 years

Working as many years as possible could get you a higher Social Security payment. That's because your benefit will be calculated using an average of your income from your highest 35 working years. So if you worked 36 years and your lowest two wages were $25,000 and $30,000, the year when you made $25,000 would not be included in your calculations. If you have fewer than 35 working years, the ones where you had no income would count as zeros. So if you worked 30 years, the income from those years will be added up and the five years that you didn't work will count as zeros when the average is calculated. Therefore, more years of zero work will drag your average down.