3 Ways Your 401(k) Could Help Make You a Millionaire

For example, if you make $70,000 a year and your employer has a 3% match, they will add $2,100 each year to your 401(k). If you contributed 5% of your salary, you would be adding $3,500 to your 401(k) each year and your employer match would make that $5,600. If you did this every year for 30 years and earned 10% on average on your investments, you could grow your account to more than $1 million.

Even if you can't contribute that much, adding enough to your 401(k) every year so that you qualify for the match could still help you stack up your savings. If you could only contribute the $2,100 needed for the match for a total annual contribution of $4,200, your account could still grow to $760,000 in 30 years if it earned the same rate of return. That's why you should aim for contributing at least enough every year so that you can get the highest possible company match available.

3. Tax deferral could allow you to make bigger contributions because of tax savings