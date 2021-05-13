3 Ways Your Brain Makes You a Bad Investor

Overcoming information bias in investing is about recognizing what information is actually valuable and what's irrelevant. This takes some practice, and even for experienced investors, there isn't always a clear-cut distinction between the two. Every investor has their own strategy and others may take different information into account than you do, so you have to find out what works for you.

If you're investing for the long term, don't get too hung up on short-term ups and downs. In fact, it's better to not even look at your stocks' share prices if their day-to-day fluctuations make you tempted to buy or sell easily. Focus on what's going to affect a company's long-term performance.

For example, Zillow had a bad first quarter, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad company. However, if it was steadily losing market share to a competitor, that could be a sign that it's time to get out.

3. Anchoring bias

Anchoring bias is the tendency to put too much weight on a single factor when making a decision. That could be basing your decision to invest exclusively on past performance or share price. Or it could be something else for you. But regardless, basing your decision on a single factor could be costly.