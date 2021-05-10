3 Ways Your Employer Could Mess Up Your 401(k)

2. It can reduce or eliminate your 401(k) match

Your employer isn't obligated to give you a 401(k) match, and when times are tough, as has been the case for many companies amid this latest recession, employers sometimes have no choice but to reduce or stop matching contributions altogether. That puts the full weight of saving for retirement on your shoulders.

This problem is easy to fix if you have spare cash. You just raise your personal contributions to make up for your lost match and continue on with your existing retirement plan. But finding a few thousand dollars extra per year isn't easy for most people.

When that's not possible, you have to make bigger changes. You could consider changing your investments as discussed above. Or revisit your retirement plan and adjust your timeline. Working a little longer gives your existing investments more time to grow, plus you'll be able to stash away a few more months or years of savings.

3. It can kick you off the plan if you change jobs and don't have enough saved