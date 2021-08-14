3 Ways Your Marital Status Can Affect Your Social Security Benefits

If you're receiving more than that based on your own work record, you don't qualify for spousal benefits. But if your benefit amount is lower than what you'd receive in spousal benefits, the Social Security Administration will pay the higher of the two amounts.

2. You might qualify for divorce benefits

Divorce benefits are similar to spousal benefits, except they're available to those who are divorced from someone who is entitled to Social Security.

In order to qualify for divorce benefits, your marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and you cannot currently be married. If your ex-spouse has remarried, though, that will not affect your ability to claim divorce benefits. The amount you receive will also have no effect on your ex-spouse's benefit amount or how much his or her current spouse may collect in spousal benefits.

As with spousal benefits, the maximum you can receive is 50% of the amount your ex-spouse can collect at his or her FRA. One key difference, though, is that if you've been divorced for less than two years, you cannot begin claiming until your ex-spouse files for benefits.

3. You could collect survivors benefits if your spouse passes away