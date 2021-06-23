3 Ways Your Portfolio Wins by Investing in Losers

Buying a stock that is experiencing massive gains may seem like a great idea. But making your investing decisions this way might not be in your best interest.

Instead, doing something that may seem counterintuitive -- investing in assets that haven't done well -- could better set you up for future success. Here are three reasons why you should think about selling some of your best performing asset classes for some of your worst.

1. They're cheaper than they were

When you are purchasing one of your worst-performing securities, you are buying something that could've suffered losses the year before. And this means that you would be purchasing it at a lower price than you previously could.

The table below illustrates a hypothetical of how much cheaper an investment in real estate would've been between 2008 and 2010 when prices were impacted by the Great Recession..

Price Market loss 2008 $100 2009 92.50 -7.5% 2010 $46.00 -48.21%