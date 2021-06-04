$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

For many investors, becoming a millionaire is their key financial goal. Having a net worth of $1 million puts you well into the upper crust of the American population, and more importantly, it gives you the financial flexibility to take control of your life and do the things you want to do.

Saving and investing to reach the $1 million mark takes time and effort, however. If you earn an 8% return annually -- which is consistent with what the stock market has done over the long haul -- it'll take you roughly 40 years investing $300 a month to become a millionaire.

That's why many investors look at individual stocks to try to beat the stock market. If you can boost your average annual return to 10%, it'll knock more than five years off the time it takes you to become a millionaire. A 12% return would shorten it by 10 full years, while an extremely ambitious 15% target could make you a millionaire in 25 years -- all with just a $300 monthly investment.

The kind of stocks that can beat the market typically have strong growth prospects and are looking to take advantage of profitable trends. The three stocks you'll find below all have the high-growth potential that wannabe millionaires need. While there's plenty of risk involved in each of them, they could play a vital role in getting you to your goals.