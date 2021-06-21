34% of 401(k) Investors Are Making This Massive Savings Mistake

If you see an unclaimed $5 on the ground, you pick it up, right? Maybe you look around first to see who's paying attention, but you still grab the cash and claim it as your own.

And yet, according to a new Vanguard report, claiming free money is something many 401(k) investors are failing to do. Specifically, the report finds that 34% of 401(k) investors are not contributing enough to qualify for their full employer match.