34% of Baby Boomers Are Making This Massive Social Security Mistake

The good news is that Social Security has trust funds it can tap to make up that shortfall for a while. But once those cash reserves run out of money, benefits may have to be slashed. And that could easily happen within the next 15 years.

But even if benefits aren't reduced -- say, lawmakers come up with a way to boost Social Security's revenue -- let's circle back to the fact that they'll only replace about 40% of the paycheck you're used to living on. Most seniors need about twice that much money to live comfortably. And so if you're expecting Social Security to provide the bulk of your retirement income, you may need to rethink that.

Of course, if you're nearing retirement, you may not have that much time to catch up on retirement plan contributions. But even so, do your best to ramp up your savings rate while you are still working, and consider extending your career a bit if your 401(k) or IRA balance isn't looking all that robust.