35% of Near-Retirees Failed a Basic Social Security Quiz. Here Are 3 Things You Need to Know About It

3. You can collect Social Security even if you never worked yourself

We just learned that Social Security benefits are earnings-based. But what if you never worked? The good news is you're not necessarily out of luck.

If you are or were married to someone who's entitled to Social Security, you may be in line for spousal benefits that equal 50% of what your current or ex-spouse collects. MassMutual found that 30% of older Americans didn't know that someone who's divorced may be entitled to benefits based on a former spouse's earnings history, so it pays to read up on spousal benefits as retirement nears if you never held a job.

Being ill-informed about Social Security could make it harder to file at the right time and make the most of that income stream. Do yourself a favor and keep reading up on how those benefits work so that you're able to make smart decisions for your retirement.

