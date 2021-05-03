37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

And there's good news for West Virginia residents: Beginning in 2022, that state also will no longer tax Social Security benefits. So if you live there and are thinking about signing up for benefits, waiting until next year will let you keep more of your money (and you may also qualify for larger checks by waiting).

What if you live in a state that taxes Social Security benefits?

If you live in one of the 13 states (soon to be 12) that tax Social Security benefits, you won't necessarily owe your state government anything. Nine of these states -- excluding Minnesota, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia -- have exemptions that can help many seniors hold on to their benefits.

For example, Colorado doesn't require Social Security recipients under 65 to pay taxes on their first $20,000 in benefits for the year. And recipients 65 and older don't have to pay taxes on their first $24,000 per year. Other states have similar rules.