37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

If you'll owe federal taxes, you may want to think about having money withheld from your checks to pay the IRS throughout the year. You can do this by completing a Voluntary Withholding Request and delivering it to Social Security via mail or to your local office.

Otherwise, you'll need to plan for a larger tax bill and you may need to pay quarterly estimated taxes throughout the year to ensure you're paying in enough over time to avoid IRS penalties.

Be prepared for taxes on benefits

If you plan to spend your retirement in one of the states that taxes Social Security, that doesn't necessarily mean you will owe taxes. Income thresholds apply, so check your state's rules to see if your benefits will be taxable or not.