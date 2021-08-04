37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

What can you do if you live in one of the 13 states that tax Social Security benefits?

Just because your state taxes some recipients' Social Security benefits doesn't mean it's going to tax yours. Most states have laws in place dictating when the government may tax benefits, and usually only high-income beneficiaries owe something. For example, in Connecticut, only single individuals with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or more and married couples with an AGI of $100,000 or more owe any taxes on their Social Security benefits.

Other states, like Colorado, decide who owes taxes based on the amount of money each person receives annually from Social Security, rather than on their AGI. But the general idea is the same. Those with larger incomes and bigger Social Security checks are more likely to owe taxes than those with lower incomes and smaller checks.