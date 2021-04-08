37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

By wisely choosing the state in which you retire, you can stave off taxes on your benefits. But there's another important move you can make, too -- house your retirement savings in a Roth IRA. Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free and don't count toward provisional income, so that's a good way to secure more retirement cash without impacting your benefits.

Don't pay more taxes than necessary

Taxes can be a huge burden for seniors on a fixed income, so it's best to avoid them to the greatest extent possible. And a good way to do that is to know which states impose a tax on Social Security and which don't.

Of course, there are other factors to consider when deciding where to retire, like the general cost of living, access to senior healthcare, climate, and amenities. But if you're able to avoid state taxes on your benefits, you'll have some extra money to enjoy during your senior years.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook