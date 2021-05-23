38 Reasons You Don't Have to Fear a Stock Market Crash

If you trust your investment theses, buy significant dips in the stock market when they arise, and stay the course over the long run, the data says you're going to make money.

Conservative and aggressive investors can both make bank

Maybe the best part about staying the course is that it benefits conservative investors just as much as those willing to take on more risk.

For example, a lot of investors use the S&P 500 as the benchmark index they'd like to beat. What they might not realize is that the S&P 500 has averaged about an 11.2% total return since the beginning of 1980. Put another way, conservative investors who purchased an S&P 500 tracking index have been taking less than seven years to double their money, assuming their dividend payouts are being reinvested. There's no shame whatsoever in these returns, which are handily outpacing inflation.