4 Behaviors That Could Make You a Millionaire

3. Don't let emotions control your decisions

How consistently you can meet your goals will play a huge role in how successful you are in becoming a millionaire. If you are someone who has a dramatic reaction any time the stock market drops, leading you to sell out of your investments, you could be making this goal harder to achieve. It may feel like the right choice, but this attempt at market timing could make you miss out on crucial recovery days.

If you'd invested in the S&P 500 in Jan. 2020, you would've seen your accounts drop by 31% by March 23, 2020 when the stock market plummeted. If you sold out of your investments thinking that things would only get worse, you would've been wrong. And that assumption would've cost you. The markets quickly recovered, and investors who endured the downfall were made whole by June 8, 2020. If you sold out at the bottom, you would've just realized a loss.