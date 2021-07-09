4 Benefits of Opening a Roth IRA for Your Kids

Opening a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) for a child isn't typically on a list of priorities, but it's something to consider if you want to give your child a leg up.

Any adult can open an account for a child and contribute after-tax dollars if the child has earned income from a job or other work. The real benefits start to kick in when you invest the contributions in assets that can supersize your child's portfolio over time. All the contributions made during your child's lifetime can lead to a tax-free windfall during retirement.

If it seems too premature to open a retirement account for your child right now, here are four Roth IRA benefits that might cause you to have a change of heart.

1. It can morph into an emergency fund