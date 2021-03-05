4 Best Investing Tips for People Who Don't Follow the Market

3. Invest consistently

Investing a set amount of money on a regular basis can help supercharge your savings over the long term. It can also help reduce the impact of stock price volatility.

Dollar-cost averaging is an investing strategy that involves investing at regular intervals throughout the year. If you invest a large sum of money at once, you risk buying when stock prices are at their highest. But trying to time the market so that you're buying when prices are lower can be incredibly challenging.

By investing regularly, you'll end up buying when prices are both high and low. This balances your investments and makes it easier to invest for the long term because you don't need to worry about whether it's the right time to buy stocks. As long as you're investing for the long term, it's always a good time to invest.

4. Don't get hung up on your account balance

Finally, try not to worry too much about your investment account balance. It's tempting to constantly check how much your investments have grown, but that can result in emotional investing.