4 Best Money Tips Parents Can Give Their Children

Don't forget to reward them for their success. Once the jar is full, they can spend a portion of it, but be sure to bank or invest the rest.

2. Be a goal-setting coach

Studies have shown that people who learn how to set goals are generally more successful in life, because it leads to higher motivation, tangible results, and greater satisfaction. Therefore, it's important for parents to create simple exercises so their child can practice goal-setting and experience those feelings.

Begin by discussing a goal your child would like to accomplish. Maybe it's learning to play the piano, participating on a sports team, or writing an article for the school newspaper. Or it can even be saving enough money to buy a new toy or video game. Then, help your child define the steps they will need to accomplish their goal, including a specific timeline.

Check in with your child every now and then to discuss the progress they're making. And don't forget to acknowledge those steps along the way.

3. Distinguish between wants and needs